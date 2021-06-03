Suspects At Large After Greenwich Woman Forced Out Of Mercedes-Benz Before It's Stolen

Suspects are at large after allegedly forcing a sleeping woman out of her Mercedes-Benz in Greenwich and stealing the SUV before ditching the vehicle in Bridgeport, police said.

According to police, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, a Greenwich resident was asleep inside her gray 2018 Mercedes SUV on East Putnam Avenue near the intersection of Church Street when she was approached by unknown suspects.

Police said that the woman was forcibly removed from her SUV and thrown to the ground, at which point the suspects, all wearing black clothing and face masks, stole her running vehicle.

As a result of the incident, the woman suffered minor injuries, police noted. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Bridgeport a few hours after the initial robbery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the suspects has been asked to contact detectives at (203) 622-8004 or the Greenwich Police Department’s confidential tip line at (203) 622-3333.

