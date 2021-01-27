Sixth Teen Charged In CT Homicide

A sixth, and what police believe is final Connecticut teen has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and murder of another teen.

The 16-year-od teen was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25, by Waterbury Police, who says he was involved in the robbery-gone-wrong, that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Taevan Mosher, on Friday, Jan. 22, in Waterbury, said Lieutenant David Silverio.

According to Silverio, around 12:23 a.m., Jan. 22, Waterbury Police were called to the area of 43 Esther Ave., for a report of gunshots.

There was a reported fight involving the occupants of two vehicles. Both vehicles departed the area.

Both of the involved vehicles in this incident later crashed on Alder Street. The second vehicle possibly a dark-colored SUV fled the area but a Hyundai remained on the scene.

While the police were investigating, Moshera was dropped off by a vehicle at Waterbury Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Five other teens, four male, and one female have been arrested in the case that began when one of the involved went to visit a female at an address on Esther Avenue, said Silverio.

When the teen arrived on Esther Avenue several teens were waiting to rob him. Two members of the group waiting for the male on Esther Avenue were in possession of firearms.

A fight broke out between the juveniles and several gunshots were fired which involved at least two handguns. The intended victim shot one of the attackers (Moshera) with a handgun, Silverio said.

The intended victim juvenile male got into a Hyundai Sonata and fled the area.

Several other teens got into a black SUV and pursued the juvenile driving the Hyundai. The Hyundai and the SUV were involved in an accident in the area of 227 Alder Avenue. The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene of the accident on foot to a friend’s house.

The occupants of the SUV then drove to Waterbury Hospital and dropped off Moshera who later died.

The latest teen to be arrested was charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy at robbery

Assault

Criminal attempt at assault

Conspiracy at assault

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Weapons in a motor vehicle

