Rape Case Under Investigation In Greenwich

Police are investigating a reported case of rape that allegedly took place in Fairfield County.

Greenwich Police said the assault was reported on Tuesday, March 10.

"We are in the early stages and are investigating the case," said Greenwich Police Lt. Mark Zuccerella.

No arrests have been made and police do not believe there is a danger to the public, said Zuccerella.

The lieutenant said due to the sensitive nature of the crime and privacy issues they would not be releasing additional information unless there is an arrest.

