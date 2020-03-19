Contact Us
Photos: Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At Jewelry Store In Greenwich

Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Greenwich jewelry store.
Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department

Police are searching for an alleged armed robber who held up a business at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Greenwich on Wednesday, March 18, at Byram Jewelers, 111 Mill St., in Greenwich, said Greenwich Police Lt. Mark E. Zuccerella.

The suspect, described as a tall white man, wearing a hat, surgical mask, jeans, black sweater, and carrying a yellow shopping bag, entered the business and pulled out a handgun, said Zuccerella.

He then used the handgun to smash the glass on a jewelry display case and empty the contents. No one was injured during the robbery, he added.

The man then fled the area in a red vehicle.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the department and reference case #20-009384. Det. Carlos Franco is the lead investigator.

To report information call 203-622-8004 or the detective division at 203-622-8054. Confidential Tips- 203-622-3333 Confidential email- TIPS@greenwichct.org .

