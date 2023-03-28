Man Charged With Forcibly Kissing Face, Lips Of Greenwich Teen, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly "inappropriately" touching and kissing the face and lips of a 17-year-old Greenwich teen as she walked her dog.

Hilmer Santos Roca, age 32, of Bridgeport was arrested on Friday, March 23 for the incident which took place last month, said Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police.

According to police, the teen was walking her dog in Riverside when she was approached by Roca who grasp her hand and then touched and kissed her face and lips while preventing the girl from escaping his grasp.

He left when the teen broke free and ran away.

Following his arrest, he was charged with:

Breach of peace

Public indecency

Sexual assault

Unlawful restraint

Roca was held on a $40,000 bond which he could not make. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 6.

