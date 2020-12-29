Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Arrested For Violating Protective Order For Third Time In Greenwich

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order for the third time in Fairfield County.

Esteban Sabourne, age 67, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Sunday, Dec. 27, for the third time violating a protective order, police said.

During the third arrest, Greenwich Police responded to a home on Riverdale Avenue for a report of a violation of a protective order in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene Sebourne was located on the property and found to have two prior protective order violations, police said.

He was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order and held on a $50,000 bond. 

Sabourne is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

