Know Her? Woman Wanted In Connection To Shoplifting Incident In Central Greenwich

Nicole Valinote
Police asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of shoplifting from a Greenwich store.
Police asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of shoplifting from a Fairfield County store.

The woman is suspected of shoplifting from a store in central Greenwich, the Greenwich Police Department announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Police did not provide further details about the incident.

Authorities asked anyone who can identify the woman to call GPD at 203-622-8004 or contact the confidential tip line/email at 203-622-3333 or TIPS@greenwichct.org.

