Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads To Arrest Of Man For Possession Of Knife, Greenwich PD Says

A New York man was arrested by police in Fairfield County after he was tracked down for parking illegally.

Jorge Martinez, age 24, of New York City, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 5, by Greenwich Police after he was found to allegedly have marijuana and an illegal weapon, police said.

According to Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella, an officer on patrol noticed that Martinez's vehicle was parked improperly on Circle Drive. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and displayed an expired New Jersey registration from another vehicle, Zuccerella said.

It was later determined that the vehicle was stolen out of New York, he added.

A witness told police they had seen the driver, later identified as Martinez, wearing a black jacket with black pants, park and leave the vehicle.

Police were able to track down Martinez on Indian Field Road, just north of Circle Drive. Video footage shows Martinez leaving the vehicle and the scene, Zuccerella said.

A search of the vehicle turned up alleged marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a knife with a blade longer than four inches within reach of the driver's seat, he said.

Martinez was arrested and charged with:

Use of a motor vehicle without permission

Possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving without a license

Improper parking

Improper use of registration

He is being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 5.

