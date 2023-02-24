Greenwich Saks Fifth Avenue $20K Grab-Run Theft: Woman At Rikers Island Charged

A woman who allegedly stole more than $20,000 in merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Fairfield County in 2020 as part of a retail theft ring is behind bars.

The grab-and-run theft took place in Greenwich on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Saks Fifth Avenue at 205 Greenwich Ave.

The theft included five suspects including Jessica Lane, age 34, of Newark, New Jersey, who was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Rikers Island in New York, by Greenwich Police on an extraditable warrant, said Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police.

During the thefts, Smyth said there the five suspects, including three men and two women, who stole multiple jackets, along with other clothing and accessories totaling a little over $20,000.

Lane was charged with larceny and organized retail theft. She is being held on a $150,000 bond, which she was unable to make, Smyth said.

Greenwich Police has identified and obtained arrest warrants for four of the suspects, and with Lane's arrest, have arrested two of the four suspects, he added.

