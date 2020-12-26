Greenwich Detective Named Officer Of Month For Overdose Death Investigation

A Greenwich Police detective has been named Officer of the Month for December for leading an investigation that undercovered the identification of a drug dealer who sold drugs to an overdose victim who later died.

Greenwich Police Detective Frederick Quezada was assigned the case following the Saturday, July 25 overdose death, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, after the local resident died, Quezada was assigned to investigate. This investigation led to the identification of the drug dealer who supplied the victim with the drugs. Before the court would consider charges on the dealer, Quezada was asked to present the prosecutors with the case and how it could be prosecuted for a conviction.

Quezada prepared a presentation detailing the methods used in the investigation. He drew upon his experience as a narcotics detective and the unique facts and circumstances of this case. An arrest warrant was applied for and the dealer was charged with manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the drug dealer was apprehended in New York and waived extradition to Connecticut to face charges.

"Not only was this a successful outcome, but the Stamford Superiors Court Assistant State’s Attorney has recommended to all Superior Courts that the methods and processes used by Detective Quezada and the Greenwich Police Narcotics Section be adopted as a model to prosecute drug dealers in overdose deaths," Zuccerella said.

