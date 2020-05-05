Fire Reported At Greenwich Hospital, Officials Say

A fire has been reported at an area hospital treating many with patients with novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The blaze began around 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Greenwich Hospital, the Greenwich Fire Department said on Twitter.

The fire was reported in a generator area and involved some debris in a shaftway, the department said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, officials said on Twitter.

Units are still on the scene checking for extension and smoke conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

