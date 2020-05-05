Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Fire Reported At Greenwich Hospital, Officials Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A small fire was reported at Greenwich Hospital.
A small fire was reported at Greenwich Hospital. Photo Credit: File

A fire has been reported at an area hospital treating many with patients with novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The blaze began around 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Greenwich Hospital, the Greenwich Fire Department said on Twitter.

The fire was reported in a generator area and involved some debris in a shaftway, the department said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, officials said on Twitter.

Units are still on the scene checking for extension and smoke conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Greenwich Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.