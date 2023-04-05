Employee Busted Selling Drugs From Greenwich Business

A woman who works for a business has been charged with pedaling drugs from her place of work in Fairfield County.

Stamford resident Demi Tylor Fecteau, age 31, was arrested on Wednesday, March 29 following an investigation by police into drug sales, said Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police.

According to Smyth, detectives conducted an investigation into Fecteau who was suspected of selling drugs from her place of employment in Greenwich.

The place of business was not revealed by the police.

The investigation resulted in Fecteau selling 100 mg Tramadol pills to an undercover officer on multiple occasions, Smyth said.

Tramadol is a synthetic opioid and is available only by prescription.

An arrest warrant was granted and on March 29, officers arrested Fecteau. During the arrest, officers found 15 Tramadol pills in her possession as well as a bottle of 60 pills prescribed to another person, Smyth said.

Fecteau was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Criminal attempt at the sale of a controlled substance.

She was released on a $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 12.

