Bystander Steps In To Prevent Robbery Of Woman In Greenwich, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men who allegedly attempted to rob a woman until a Good Samaritan stepped in and prevented the theft.

The incident took place in Greenwich around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 on lower Greenwich Avenue.

According to Greenwich Police, the woman had just bought some electronic items at the store when she was followed by two men who were inside the store at the time she made the purchases.

As she made her way to her vehicle, the two men attempted to forcibly take the items from the woman, police said.

No weapons were displayed or used.

She, along with a family member that was with her, attempted to physically stop the theft, police said.

The Good Samaritan also came to their aid and assisted with fending off the men, police said.

The men gave up and were last seen running south on Greenwich Avenue and entered a silver sedan on Grigg Street, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The men were described as being Black, tall and thin, and under 30 years of age. One was wearing dark clothing and the other was wearing dark pants and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Greenwich Police is requesting anyone with information on this incident to contact 203-622-8004 or use the confidential line at 203-622-3333/ email TIPS@greenwichct.org.

