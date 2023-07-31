Ouch, Swimmer's Itch Reported At Greenwich Beaches

On Monday, July 31, the Greenwich Department of Health announced that they have been informed of incidents involving swimmers’ itch at several Greenwich beaches.

Swimmer’s Itch, also called cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites that are released from snails into fresh and salt water, Michael Long, of the Greenwich Health Department said.

Swimmers itch is found throughout the world and surfaces mainly during the summer months.

Swimmer’s itch is not contagious and cannot be spread from one person to another. Although not all persons who came in contact with the parasite develop a swimmer’s itch, prolonged contact with waters known to have prompted a swimmer’s itch increases a person’s risk.

As a result, children are more susceptible, since they wade in recreational waters for long periods of time and do not towel dry after coming out of the water. The following symptoms of Swimmer’s Itch may include:

Tingling, burning, or itching of the skin within minutes or days

The appearance of small reddish pimples on the skin within about 12 hours

Small blisters may occur at the site of the small pimples within a short period of time

The urge to scratch will, well, drive you crazy; however, scratching can lead to infection. The itching will subside in a short period of time, but relief measures should be considered.

Most cases of Swimmer’s Itch do not require medical attention; however, if a rash develops, the following may provide relief:

Use of corticosteroid cream

Application of cool compresses to the affected area

Bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda

Soak in colloidal oatmeal baths

Application of a baking soda paste to the rash

Use of anti-itch lotion

Long said if scratching the rash develops an infection, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

As a precaution, the Department of Health has requested that all Greenwich beaches be posted notifying residents of the possible risk of swimmer’s itch. If the problem intensifies, the Department of Health will consider closing a beach location to swimming.

