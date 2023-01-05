Greenwich Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After Dog Euthanized Due To Malnutrition

A 25-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested after her French bulldog allegedly had to be euthanized due to severe malnutrition.

Greenwich resident Aubriana Dejesus was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on a warrant after police were notified that her dog had to be euthanized due to its emaciated and malnourished state, said Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police.

The department began investigating Dejesus after Cornell University Veterinary Specialists, contacted police about the condition of her dog, police said.

According to the veterinarians the dog “suffered from profound emaciation, malnutrition, and neglect," police said.

Dejesus was charged with cruelty to animals and released after posting a $15,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 13.

