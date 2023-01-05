Contact Us
Greenwich Daily Voice serves Greenwich, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 45 Years After Disappearance Of CT Teen, Police Renew Call For Information
News

Greenwich Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After Dog Euthanized Due To Malnutrition

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Aubriana Dejesus
Aubriana Dejesus Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

A 25-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested after her French bulldog allegedly had to be euthanized due to severe malnutrition.

Greenwich resident Aubriana Dejesus was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on a warrant after police were notified that her dog had to be euthanized due to its emaciated and malnourished state, said Lt. Patrick Smyth, of the Greenwich Police.

The department began investigating Dejesus after Cornell University Veterinary Specialists, contacted police about the condition of her dog, police said.

According to the veterinarians the dog “suffered from profound emaciation, malnutrition, and neglect," police said.

Dejesus was charged with cruelty to animals and released after posting a $15,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 13. 

to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.