Greenwich Socialite Who Recorded Minors Released From Prison Early

A Fairfield County socialite who pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges after she filmed three people, including a minor, without their consent, has been released from prison.

Hadley Palmer, age 53, of Greenwich, was released on Wednesday, May 4, after serving 90 days as part of a plea agreement, according to the Daily Mail.

Palmer, who had been serving her time in the York Correctional Institution, the state prison for women in Niantic, since Feb. 4, still faces between 90 days and five years in jail when sentenced in August after admitting the offenses in January, the Mail reported.

The daughter of powerful hedge fund pioneer Jerrold Fine was arrested in October 2021 and pleaded guilty to having knowingly photographed, filmed, and recorded three people in 2017 and 2018 without their knowledge at her $10 million Greenwich mansion.

The three individuals filmed were minors - with one under the age of 16, the Daily Mail said.

Under the plea agreement, Palmer, who is in a contentious divorce with her husband, Bradley Palmer, faces a sentence of between 90 days and five years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, the Mail reported.

In addition, two of the most serious charges against the popular partygoer were dropped causing many to question special treatment due to her family's status, the Mail wrote.

Following her release, state Superior Court, Judge John Blawie asked prosecutors if her 90 days was enough time served, and they answered "absolutely not," the Mail said.

Read the entire Daily Mail story here.

