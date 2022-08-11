Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'

A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs.

All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12.

Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old from Greenwich, was one of the 20 singles who were cast on the show.

The show is described as a social experiment, where four individuals, who each represent one of the four elements in astrology, try to find their perfect spouse through astrological matchmaking with the other castmates.

Ragusa, a graduate of Greenwich High School and Pace University in the village of Pleasantville in Westchester County, said he first heard about the show from a friend who encouraged him to submit an application.

"Eight interviews later, it led me straight to California," he said.

Ragusa said he previously didn't know much about astrology, but he learned a lot about it and how it relates to dating on the show.

"It works," he said. "It definitely works. It was a fun experience. I think when people watch the show, if people are a little wary or not believing in the astrology aspect of dating, I think they’ll change their mind.”

The beginning of the experience was a bit overwhelming for Ragusa and the other contestants, he said.

“Leaving Connecticut and flying to California, to know that I’m not gonna have a phone for five weeks was a little nerve-wracking,” he laughed.

He added that while he and others initially felt overwhelmed due to the cameras, it began to feel normal after the first week.

Ragusa said he has kept in touch with nearly all of his fellow castmates since filming wrapped at the end of 2021.

“It was a fun experience," he said. "I met awesome people. I love everybody on the show. Some are friends that I’ll have for a lifetime.”

He plans to binge-watch the show in one sitting with his roommate, and he said he's both excited and nervous to watch.

He added that he wants viewers to know that he went into the show with an open mind and that he was always true to himself.

“I was myself,” he said. “I want people to know that you’re going to see the true me on the show.”

