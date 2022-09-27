Darien Man Nabbed In Online Sex Chat Sting With Minor, Greenwich Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in an online sex chat sting run by the police.

David Boyd Rewcastle, age 59, of Darien, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23, by Greenwich Police.

According to Greenwich Police, for over a week, the Greenwich Police Department's Special Victims Section conducted an undercover operation where a detective pretended to be a 14-year-old girl from Greenwich and was eventually befriended by Rewcastle.

Over the course of the investigation Rewcastle began to steer the conversation as they became more sexually explicit in nature, police said.

Police said he also began describing sex acts he wanted to perform with the 14-year-old in "real life."

Eventually, Rewcastle made plans to meet the "girl" in person in Greenwich to carry out these sex acts, police said.

When he arrived in town, Recastle was arrested without incident and charged with criminal attempt/risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

