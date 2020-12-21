CT Woman Driving Wrong Way On Highway Nabbed For DUI

A Connecticut woman was arrested for DUI after causing a crash while driving in the wrong direction on I-91.

Jessica Cruz, 42, was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, by Connecticut State troopers who had been attempting to stop the East Hartford resident.

The efforts to stop Cruz began after Troop H in Hartford received numerous 911 reporting a wrong-way driver on I-91 in the area of the Windsor/Hartford line, said the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to the area and spotted Cruz traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the highway, who narrowly missed colliding with a police cruiser as she swerved right and continued traveling north.

Cruz continued driving south with troopers in pursuit as she exited on the Conlin/Whitehead exit ramp in the wrong direction and collided with an oncoming vehicle, state police said.

At that point, troopers were able to surround Cruz's vehicle and prevent her from driving further.

The driver of the vehicle Cruz hit, a 2014 BMW 328I, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

After being stopped, Cruz was field-tested for DUI and charged with:

DUI

Operating a vehicle without minimum insurance

Driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway

Driving without a license

Reckless endangerment

She was released on a $500 bond.

