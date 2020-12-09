CT Trio Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl

Three Connecticut men were indicted for selling a large amount of fentanyl, which they stored in a West Hartford apartment, after allegedly selling drugs to undercover Hartford Police and FBI agents multiple times between August and October of 2020.

Kyle "Bark" Pitts of West Hartford, 37, Curon "Buck" Johnson of East Hartford, 31, and Jabari Walcott A.K.A. Jabari Walcott-Greene of Hartford, 22, were all indicted for narcotics distribution-related charges on Tuesday, Nov. 17 by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John H. Durham.

All three parties were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl police said.

Allegedly, Pitts was in possession of fentanyl when he was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Walcott had crack cocaine on his person during his Wednesday, Oct. 14 arrest. Pitts was also reportedly charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, while Walcott accrued an additional charge for possession of crack with intent to distribute.

Both Pitts and Walcott pled not guilty to their charges during a video conference on Monday, Dec. 7, said Durham, while Johnson's arraignment has yet to take place.

Each of these charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. All three men have been detained since their arrests, police said.

