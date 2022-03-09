COVID-19: Hospitalizations Up, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is back near 2 percent as the number of patients being treated for the virus in statewide hospitals rose slightly, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health.

On Monday, March 7, there were more than 52,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,191 confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.28 percent daily positivity rate.

Over the weekend, the state recorded more than 2,700 COVID-19 cases with a 2.81 percent positivity rate, Gov. Ned Lamont noted.

Six more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals as the number being treated statewide rose to 151.

Of the 151 COVID-19 patients still being treated in Connecticut, officials noted that 68 (45 percent) were not fully vaccinated, a figure down from the previous week.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 20, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 17.5-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,500 virus-related deaths.

More than 15.2 million tests have been administered since the pandemic began in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 728,733 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on Tuesday, March 8:

Fairfield: 199,323 (2,645 deaths);

New Haven: 192,053 (2,747);

Hartford: 175,033 (3,042);

New London: 53,884 (629);

Litchfield: 31,306 (448);

Middlesex: 27,515 (471);

Windham: 25,430 (292);

Tolland: 20,175 (263);

Unknown: 2,823 (5).

As of March 8, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.6 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.