COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate; Rundown Of Cases By County, Communities

On the same day Connecticut received the first COVID-19 vaccinations, the state saw a drop in overall positivity rate for those tested for the virus over the weekend.

After spiking above 8 percent last week, the COVID-19 positivity rate was down to 6.08 percent on Monday, Dec. 14, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

Of the 119,015 COVID-19 tests administered across the state over the weekend, 7,231 returned positive results.

The Department of Health is reporting that 33 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Connecticut hospitals for treatment, as the number hit 1,243 statewide.

Eighty-one new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,444 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 14:

Fairfield: 46,615;

New Haven: 37,836;

Hartford: 35,878;

New London: 7,684;

Litchfield: 5,796;

Middlesex: 4,733;

Tolland: 3,737;

Windham: 3,427.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

