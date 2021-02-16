COVID-19: Here Are Latest Totals For CT As Lamont Gets Vaccine

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has become the latest to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, remarking that he "feels better already."

Lamont, who is 67, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that he has received the vaccine, posting photos and video from The First Cathedral in Bloomfield on social media to encourage other Connecticut residents eligible to go get a dose as the state continues one of the quickest vaccination rollouts in the country.

"I got the vaccine because, well, I'm old," Lamont mused during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. "It was really moving to be in First Cathedral with Bishop (Leroy) Bailey (Jr.) and seeing people lined up, excited that they can now get vaccinated.

"I took the vaccine. It doesn't hurt one bit," he continued. "It's one small poke for man and break the COVID for mankind."

Connecticut has now administered 473,784 first doses of the vaccine, and 218,062 second doses, the fourth-highest percentage in the country. Lamont said that 66 percent of residents over the age of 75 have been vaccinated, while 23 percent of the 65 to 74 age group have received at least a first dose.

A daily record of 28,000 doses were administered on Friday, Feb. 12, and a 22 percent increase in supply from the federal government is expected next week, Lamont added.

"The COVID vaccine is not only safe, but it is effective," he said. "That is why we are working to ensure that every resident of Connecticut no matter their neighborhood, income, or documentation status, has equitable access to it."

On Monday, Feb. 15, 20,485 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 580 confirmed infections. The overall positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is up slightly to 2.83 percent, though it is down from nearly double-digits last month following a holiday surge of the virus.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut on Monday, bringing the death toll to 7,449 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Lamont said that 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 606 still being treated. There have now been a total of 270,822 COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide since March out of more than 6.3 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Fairfield: 77,266;

New Haven: 68,437;

Hartford: 67,994;

New London: 18,447;

Litchfield: 10,710;

Middlesex: 9,998;

Windham: 8,944;

Tolland: 7,527;

Unknown: 919.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

