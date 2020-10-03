COVID-19: Greenwich Announces Building Closure

The Greenwich Senior Center/Arts Center, otherwise known as 299 on The Ave, will be closed to the public, until further notice, beginning Wednesday, March 11, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo said.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, have been diagnosed in Connecticut and more than 100 in neighboring Westchester County. None have been reported in Greenwich.

The closure impacts all activities held by the Greenwich Commission on Aging at the Senior Center – including the daily lunch program for seniors, as well as the Greenwich Arts Council and its member groups.

“We have been working closely with the Greenwich Health Department and it is with an abundance of care and caution that this decision has been made to protect our more vulnerable residents,” Mr. Camillo said. “We know that older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable and we have made the difficult decision to preemptively close 299 on the Ave.”

To that end, Greenwich also is complying with Gov. Ned Lamont’s order that all nursing homes be closed to visitors, including The Nathaniel Witherell nursing home.

To reduce the risk of exposure, Camillo urges all residents who may feel ill, to stay home.

“Do not go to the doctor or the hospital emergency room. Please call your doctor or the emergency room for guidance,” Camillo said.

Avoiding large crowds and washing hands after coming in contact with touchable devices and surfaces also will decrease the chance of contracting this and or any other virus, Mr. Camillo added.

“The town continues to monitor all operations and is reviewing future events as well so that adjustments may be made as necessary and in an orderly manner,” Camillo said. “I continue to be in communication with my fellow chief elected officials in our neighboring communities, as well with our state officials.”

While the Greenwich Senior Center/Arts Center is closed to the public, the staff will continue to report to work so that residents can continue to communicate with staff via telephone and email.

The Center also is exploring food shopping trips as well as opportunities for virtual learning so that Center members can remain connected.

The Commission on Aging may be reached at 203-862-6710. The Greenwich Senior Center may be reached at 203-862-6700.

The most up-to-date information on resources for older adults and senior center information also can be found on the Greenwich Commission on Aging webpage greenwichct.gov/190/Commission-on-Aging .

For the latest information regarding the Greenwich Arts Council, call 203-862-6750.

The most up-to-date information on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found on the Greenwich Department of Health webpage: greenwichct.gov/575/Health-Department.

