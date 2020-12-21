COVID-19: CT Makes New Change To Travel Advisory

Amid the holiday season, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has laid out new guidelines for travelers planning to head into the Nutmeg State.

Lamont announced over the weekend that the state's COVID-19 travel advisory has been revised to apply to all travelers domestic and foreign who are entering Connecticut from any area outside of neighboring New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The new advisory became effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to Lamont’s office, there will be three exemptions from the requirements to self-quarantine:

Testing alternative exemption: Applicable to any affected traveler who has had a negative test for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to their arrival in Connecticut, or subsequent to their arrival in Connecticut, and had submitted such negative test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health. This can be either a PCR test or a rapid antigen test;

Essential worker exemption: Applicable to essential workers traveling for work-related purposes;

Tested positive for COVID-19 exemption: Applicable to an affected traveler who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days prior to his or her arrival in Connecticut and has clinically recovered, or has not been symptomatic for a period of 10 days since symptom onset or such positive test if not symptomatic, and has submitted such test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

“Given the current high rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States and internationally, Connecticut continues to strongly discourage all nonessential, interstate travel at this time as the risks are too severe,” Lamont said.

“Visitors to Connecticut and residents returning from any location beyond the immediate region – including New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island – should self-quarantine for a period of 10 days in order to reduce the risk of any further spread of this virus.”

