New Principal Named To Greenwich Eastern Middle School

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Tuesday, May 9 the appointment of Marc Guarino as principal of Eastern Middle School, effective Saturday, July 1.

Guarino replaces Jason Goldstein who announced in January that he is stepping down at the end of the school year to return to teaching in the classroom.

The new principal will oversee all of EMS’ programs that meet the needs of its students with a strong focus on academic, personal, and interpersonal growth, Jones said.

“After an extensive broad and internal search the interview committee, consisting of GPS teachers, parents, and senior administrators recognized Mr. Marc Guarino as the right person to next lead Eastern Middle School,” Jones said.

Jones said Guarino comes to Eastern with a decade of head principal experience and a track record of enhancing the eighth-ninth-grade transition, developing new opportunities for advanced learning in mathematics and science, and a strong history of collaboration with staff, students, and families.

He has served as the principal at Trumbull High School since 2013, where his building shares a common campus with Hillcrest Middle School.

"Joining the Eastern Middle School family and meeting its talented faculty and staff is what I am looking forward to in order for me to appreciate all that makes Eastern a special place to learn and work,” Guarino said. “I am passionate about building strong relationships with our students, families, staff, and community, and ensuring that every EMS student has the support, resources, and experiences they need to thrive."

Prior to his time at Trumbull HS, Guarino served at Guilford High School for 16 years as a social studies teacher, chairperson of the Social Studies department, and most recently as an assistant principal from 2008 through 2013.

Guarino earned a bachelor of arts in history, with a minor in secondary education, from Stonehill College, a master’s in teaching and intermediate administrative certification from Sacred Heart University, and a Connecticut initial educator certification for intermediate administrator and supervisor.

