New Greenwich Restaurant Pairs Italian, Asian Offerings

Ollie's 99 in Greenwich at 99 Railroad Ave., hench the 99 in the name, offers not only Neapolitan-style pizza with a unique Asian flair, the restaurant also serves dim sum, sandwiches, salads, and other unique offerings that Yelpers say will keep them coming back for more.

Yelper Shelley K. had this to say: "Ollie's 99 is a must-eat restaurant in Greenwich. The pancetta pizza and the curry chicken are my favorites by far. The Hawaiian pizza is also super underrated.

All of the food is handmade, locally sourced, and prepared by Master Chef Ming. His training for years in Italy shines in the preparation of the pizzas and his years of Asian cooking makes the dim sum and other delectable a must when you visit, says Yelpers and local foodies.

A look at the menu offers a virtual whirlwind of flavors including everything from the aforementioned pancetta and sesame chicken pizzas to a kale salad full of avocado, tomatoes, and cheeses.

But the 12-serving dim sum, soft dough puffs stuffed with everything from pork and cabbage, chicken, veggie, Shanghai soup, shumai & crab roe, roast pork bun, and egg custard bun, tend to steal the show, many say.

Alison C. has this to say on Yelp: "Ollie's 99 is the first restaurant I'm aware of in Connecticut that serves dim sum and pizza! The Chef's Special sesame chicken caught our eye right away, and it was very tasty! With pizza and dumplings being some of our favorite foods, this spot was a win for us!"

The brainchild of owner Bill Xia, Ollie's seems to fill the seats in the cozy restaurant each night and the service is said to be top-notch.

So, if you feel like pizza, but your other half wants Asian, a visit to Ollie's is sure to please both, as many Yelpers pointed out.

Prices are medium level. Kids are welcome, takeout and delivery available.

The restaurant is located at 99 Railroad Ave., Greenwich. Call 203-202-7444.

