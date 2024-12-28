Mary Tyler Moore's Greenwich Mansion Sees $5M Price Cut After Over Year On Market

The 13,000-square-foot Georgian colonial, located at 10 Cliffdale Road in Greenwich, sits on seven acres of rolling hills and was once owned by the late Mary Tyler Moore and her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine.

The home is listed at $16.9 million, a $5 million drop from when it was first put on the market in September 2023.

The home features a stone front with large bay windows offering views of the sprawling countryside and grounds designed by landscape architect Janice Parker.

The front door opens to a spiral staircase that leads to a billiard room and library with a marble fireplace. Architect Stephen Wang designed the 2,000-square-foot primary suite, which includes dual baths.

Moore and Levine bought the home in 2006 for $10 million, and Moore spent years remodeling the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house to match her style, according to Fox Business.

Levine told reporters it was "massively difficult" to sell "Mary's House," but the retired cardiologist felt it was time. He has said he plans to donate some of the proceeds from the sale to the Mary Tyler Moore Vision Initiative.

The home showcases unique design elements, including a beautiful solarium built at Moore’s request and vibrant touches of color that break up the traditional white interior.

The property also features a pool, tennis court, and a guest house. Its expansive grounds offer privacy and scenic views, making it a standout listing in the Greenwich real estate market.

Mary Tyler Moore initially listed the home last year for $21.9 million, but the price has since dropped by $5 million over the 15 months since its debut on the market.

Greenwich is known for its luxury properties and affluent residents. The town's 06830 ZIP code ranks 64th among the nation's most expensive, with a median sale price of $2.27 million.

Mary Tyler Moore died in 2017 at the age of 80.

For more information on the property, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.