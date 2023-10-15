Man Charged With Greenwich Home Invasion, Vandalism

The incident took place in Greenwich around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 in the area of Mill Street and Henry Street.

According to Greenwich Police Deputy Chief Mark Zuccerella, officers responded to the area on a report of a man, later identified as Edwin Gutierrez-Vasco, age 52, of Greenwich, stabbing at and damaging vehicles with a knife that were parked on the side of the street.

While officers were en route, dispatch reported there may also be a stabbing victim in the area.

When officers arrived, they found several vehicles with fresh damage to their windshields. Officers were then told that Gutierrez-Vasco had just forced his way into an apartment building on Mill Street by breaking the glass on the front door, Zuccerella said.

Police said he entered the apartment brandishing a large knife and attempted to stab the occupants. At that time, there were multiple people in the apartment including three children.

A male resident came out from the bedroom and confronted Gutierrez-Vasco who was swinging the large knife and yelling that he was going to kill the man and his mother, Zuccerella said.

The victim picked up a baby gate and was able to defend himself and the children against Gutierrez-Vasco's stab attempts. After several stab attempts the male victim was able to convince Gutierrez-Vasco to drop the knife.

Additional officers arrived at the apartment and found Gutierrez-Vasco seated in a chair, bleeding from his hand, with the victim standing next to him.

Officers attempted to place him under arrest and Gutierrez-Vasco began to actively resist by lunging at an officer, Zuccerella said.

Several officers struggled to gain control of Gutierrez-Vasco and were able to place him in handcuffs without any injuries.

Gutierrez-Vasco made threats to harm himself and continued to thrash around uncontrollably while handcuffed on the ground. Medics were called to the scene and he was then transported to Greenwich Hospital, accompanied by officers, Zuccerella said.

The investigation revealed this was an isolated incident. Gutierrez-Vasco knew the victims and targeted their vehicles and home, he added.

There was no immediate threat to the public.

Gutierrez-Vasco was the only subject sustaining an injury due to him breaking the glass door with his hand.

He was treated and released at Greenwich Hospital and charged with:

Home invasion

Burglary

Criminal attempt at assault

Risk of injury to a minor (3 counts)

Threatening

Interfering with an officer

Criminal mischief (3 counts)

Breach of peace

Disorderly conduct

Gutierrez-Vasco's court date was set for Monday, Oct. 30. He was unable to post a $500,000 bond and will be held at the Greenwich Police Department and will later be transported to Stamford Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.