Stop & Shop Closing Greenwich Store

Stop & Shop in the Glenville section of Greenwich has decided to close due to the number of shrinking customers and declining revenue.

"Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our store located at 11 Glen Ridge Rd, in Glenville, Connecticut, as the store was not meeting financial expectations," said Daniel Wolk, of Stop & Shop.

The store will be open through Thursday, June 15.

Wolk said all of the 60 employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Stop & Shop locations.

"We look forward to continuing to serve the community at our other locations, including nearby Greenwich (West Putnam Avenue), and Stamford," Wolk added.

The company, the largest grocery chain in the state, also has another store under construction near the Stamford line.

No word yet from town officials on what will replace the Stop & Shop.

