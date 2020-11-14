Greenwich Eatery Cited For Top-Notch Burgers, Reasonable Prices

A local burger joint that reopened to in-person dining in June and makes its patties in-house from ground chuck and porterhouse earned high marks on Yelp for their top-notch burgers and reasonable prices.

The Greenwich eatery, open on Delvan Avenue since 2007 and simply known as Burgers Shakes and Fries or "BSF," sells burgers starting at $10. All patties can be substituted for a vegetarian alternative, and diners can choose between potato buns, white bread, whole-wheat bread, rye toast or a gluten-free option for bread.

All the burgers are made fresh and are served on regular toast, not a burger bun. The burgers are a little on the soggy side sometimes but that is just the grease from the toasted bread and the delicious burger that is put onto. The shakes are also delicious and the flavor selection are outstanding.

Described by many reviewers as a "hole in the wall," BSF is best known for its burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and its selection of $4.25 milkshake flavors:

Black & white

Neopolitan

Cinnamon

Strawberry

Chocolate

Coffee

Oreo

Vanilla

"Never thought I would have enjoyed a little hole in the wall restaurant as much as I enjoy this place. They have a simple menu of burgers, grilled cheese, fries and shakes," wrote Angie M. of the restaurant. "Any toppings you want on your burger they have and the staff is very good at making suggestions of what to get on your burger that you will like... they know what they are doing."

Also frequently praised were BSF's beer-battered onion rings, which according to Olivia P. are "crispy" enough that"you can bite [through the onion ring] without pulling out all the onion."

The joint also sells regular and sweet potato tots, bowls of pickles, asian coleslaw, waffle fries and Spanish rice for side dishes.

Specialty burgers at BSF include:

The "Sancho Panza" burger, made with avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli

The Alps burger, made with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

The "My Boy Bleu" burger, topped with gorgonzola cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato

Besides burgers, BSF offers a B.L.T. with avocado and fried egg, hot dogs, chicken fingers and even a pastrami Reuben.

Owner Kory Wollins said that while he is "sticking with tried and true right now," he is currently formulating a crispy chicken sandwich for the menu to "rival the best of them!"

Diners in Darien can also visit BSF's second location on Post Road, which has a robust menu of beers and wines that diners can drink in-house or with their to-go orders. Both locations utilize online ordering.

