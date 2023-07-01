'Kia Challenge' Leads To Hospitalizations, Stolen Cars, Damages In Greenwich

In Fairfield County, police stayed busy on the night of Wednesday, June 28, responding to five separate incidents associated with the "Kia Challenge," according to the Greenwich Police Department.

Police responded to Oak Ridge Street around 11:30 on Wednesday for a report of two people entering parked cars. When officers arrived, they learned that a fight had broken out between the two people and several area residents.

Two residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital.

A 17-year-old male from Norwalk, who was not identified by police due to his age, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, larceny, and other charges related to the incident.

The second involved person ran away from the scene.

At around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, police responded to Midwood Road and Deer Park for a report of an abandoned vehicle with its engine running on the road.

Police found a 2021 Kia Sportage with damage consistent with the Kia Challenge.

The Kia Challenge is a TikTok social media challenge that involves stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021. The challenge has spread nationwide and has resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Kia Sportage had not yet been reported stolen. Police are following up with the vehicle's owner.

Around 5:45 a.m., Police found a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Kia Challenge-type damage on North Water Street. The Hyundai Sonata had been reported stolen out of Stamford.

Police returned to Deer Park at around 6 a.m. for a report that a 2021 Mercedes Benz had been stolen from the driveway overnight.

The arrested juvenile from Norwalk was referred to Juvenile Court on the following charges:

Criminal attempt at robbery second degree

Criminal attempt at larceny second degree

Conspiracy to commit larceny second degree

Criminal trover first degree

Criminal mischief first degree

Possession of burglar tools

Police advise residents to lock their cars and take their keys with them.

Owners of older model Hyundais and Kias are advised to take advantage of anti-theft devices, including the free theft deterrent software developed by Hyundai and Kia.

Click here for more information about the Kia Challenge from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

