Home With 'Breathtaking Water Views' In Heart Of Greenwich Hits Market At $3.25M

Located in Greenwich at 215 Shore Drive, the recently renovated property is in the heart of the downtown region close to shopping and dining.

According to Zillow, the 3,974-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

According to Zillow, inside, you'll find a grand primary suite upgraded for comfort and luxury. You'll also find a recently updated home office with every detail addressed for working from home.

The residence also includes an attached 2-car garage.

Zillow says the "exquisite" home offers modern amenities and tranquil surroundings. Perfect for those looking for privacy, convenience, and style.

The property is listed by Anthony Longo, 203-496-1922, at William Raveis Real Estate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.