Home With 'Breathtaking Water Views' In Heart Of Greenwich Hits Market At $3.25M

If you are in the market for a home with "breathtaking" water views from every window in a coveted Fairfield County location, Zillow says this $3.25 million residence should meet your needs.

The Greenwich home for sale offers 'breathtaking' water views.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The kitchen.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Kathy Reakes
Located in Greenwich at 215 Shore Drive, the recently renovated property is in the heart of the downtown region close to shopping and dining. 

According to Zillow, the 3,974-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

According to Zillow, inside, you'll find a grand primary suite upgraded for comfort and luxury. You'll also find a recently updated home office with every detail addressed for working from home.

The residence also includes an attached 2-car garage. 

Zillow says the "exquisite" home offers modern amenities and tranquil surroundings. Perfect for those looking for privacy, convenience, and style.

The property is listed by Anthony Longo, 203-496-1922, at William Raveis Real Estate. 

