Greenwich Ranks In Top 10 Among Safest Small Towns In Nation, New Report Says

MoneyGeek’s annual report on the safest small cities and towns in the US has released its 2023 data, and Connecticut’s own Greenwich has earned the tenth place spot.

With a crime cost per capita of just $81, the 383-year-old town's ranking means it beats out over 600 others like it across the nation.

The cost of crime per capita reflects the societal cost of crime per resident.

MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics – including both violent crimes, such as murder, and property crimes, such as burglary, in order to answer the question, “Are small towns really safer than cities?”

Additionally, MoneyGeek quantifies the cost of crime and ranks the 660 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.

Small towns are quantified as having populations ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 residents.

More than 50 million Americans live in small towns and cities, which range from 30,000 to 100,000 residents, MoneyGeek reported.

In addition to publicizing the top 15 safest places, the publication also provides its full data set for those curious about which locales are the least safe in the country.

The report was released in tandem with MoneyGeek’s ranking of the safest large cities.

To see the full list of safe small towns and cities, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.