Credit Card ID Theft: Stamford Man Charged In Greenwich With Stealing Customer Info

Ahmed Rajput, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested on Monday, June 26 by Greenwich Police on a warrant, said Lt. Ted Latiak, of the Greenwich Police.

According to Latiak, in April, Rajput worked at the Citco gas station, located at 392 Post Rd, in Greenwich where he allegedly stole a customer's credit card and used it to make a number of fraudulent purchases.

He was also determined to have stolen money out of the cash register, Latiak said.

Rajput was charged with:

Three counts of larceny

Four counts of criminal attempt at larceny

Three counts of charging $500 on a revoked payment card

Identity theft

He was released on his own recognizance.

