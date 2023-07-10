Car Wash Employee Run Over By Customer In Greenwich

The incident took place in Greenwich at the Splash Car Wash at 73 Post Road around 10:20 a.m., on Monday, July 10.

An initial investigation determined that an employee of the car wash was struck by a vehicle exiting the wash. The vehicle then continued crossing Post Road where it collided with another vehicle's driver's side, said Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police.

The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries and was transported to Greenwich Hospital for treatment.

The employee that was struck had more serious injuries and was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

Post Road is now fully re-opened to traffic and the investigation is still ongoing.

