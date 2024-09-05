Car Crashes Into Front Of Popular Greenwich Cafe

The incident occurred in Greenwich at the Makerie Cafe on Monday, Sept. 2, on Valley Road.

According to Greenwich Police, the crash occurred when a driver in the parking lot pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and plowed through the storefront.

Thankfully, the owners said on Facebook that no one was injured because they were closed for Labor Day.

The owners posted on Facebook that "our beloved deli was severely damaged due to a vehicle driving straight through the front window. "

They went on to thank friends and family who came to help.

"I truly don’t have the words to express how overwhelmed I am with your kindness," they added. "This deli means everything to me, and so do all of you."

The good news is the cafe should be up and running as soon as repairs are made.

Open for about a year, The Makerie has made a name for itself, serving thick sandwiches and handmade foods in a friendly atmosphere, said Tammie Freccia, who started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of repairs.

To donate, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.