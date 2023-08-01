Man Nabbed In Greenwich PD Sex-For-Money Sting

The incident took place in Greenwich on Friday, July 28.

Wilson Guanoquiza Picon, age 42, of Bridgeport, was arrested after responding to members of the Greenwich Police Special Victims Section as they conducted an under operation where they pretended to be a 14-year-old girl willing to engage in sex for money, said Lt. Ted Latiak of the Greenwich PD.

Guanoquiza contacted officers by cell phone and negotiated a price to have a sexual encounter in exchange for money with the underage girl, Latiak said.

When he arrived at the pre-arranged location he was taken into custody and charged with:

Criminal attempt of sexual contact with a victim under 16

Criminal attempt of sexual assault

Criminal attempt/commercial sex abuse of a minor

Guanoquiza was held on a $250,000 bond.

