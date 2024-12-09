Bluebird Taqueria, located at 21 Glenville St. in Greenwich's Glenville Shopping Center, opened Monday, Dec. 9, and promises to serve a menu packed with fresh, handmade dishes.

The restaurant is the latest venture from Greenwich native Mike Pietrafeso, known for local favorites such as Ada’s Kitchen + Coffee in Riverside and Roost Kitchen + Coffee in Cos Cob and Darien.

With nearly a decade since his last new concept, Pietrafeso says he’s excited to bring something fresh to the community.

“It’s been almost nine years since I introduced a new food concept to the Greenwich community, and I’m excited to bring something fresh to Glenville,” the restaurateur said in a news release.

Bluebird’s menu is a collaboration between Pietrafeso and head chef Santiago Juarez, whose Mexican heritage heavily influenced the offerings. The pair promises traditional flavors with modern twists.

Unlike many quick-service spots, Bluebird emphasizes scratch-made cooking. Every chip, tortilla, and salsa is made in-house daily. The menu also includes salads and options for kids.

Bluebird Taqueria is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, follow the restaurant on social media at @bluebirdtaqueria or visit BluebirdTacos.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.