Bluebird Taqueria Opens In Greenwich

Taco lovers in Fairfield County, rejoice — a new restaurant that promises bold flavors of scratch-made Mexican classics opened this week. 

(Top right) Owner Mike Pietrafeso and Head Chef Santiago Juarez opened the Bluebird Taqueria Greenwich restaurant at Glenville Shopping Center at 21 Glenville St. on Monday, Dec. 9. 

 Photo Credit: Jason Lindberg and James Muchmore
Josh Lanier
Bluebird Taqueria, located at 21 Glenville St. in Greenwich's Glenville Shopping Center, opened Monday, Dec. 9, and promises to serve a menu packed with fresh, handmade dishes.

The restaurant is the latest venture from Greenwich native Mike Pietrafeso, known for local favorites such as Ada’s Kitchen + Coffee in Riverside and Roost Kitchen + Coffee in Cos Cob and Darien.

With nearly a decade since his last new concept, Pietrafeso says he’s excited to bring something fresh to the community.

“It’s been almost nine years since I introduced a new food concept to the Greenwich community, and I’m excited to bring something fresh to Glenville,” the restaurateur said in a news release.

Bluebird’s menu is a collaboration between Pietrafeso and head chef Santiago Juarez, whose Mexican heritage heavily influenced the offerings. The pair promises traditional flavors with modern twists.

Unlike many quick-service spots, Bluebird emphasizes scratch-made cooking. Every chip, tortilla, and salsa is made in-house daily. The menu also includes salads and options for kids.

Bluebird Taqueria is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, follow the restaurant on social media at @bluebirdtaqueria or visit BluebirdTacos.com.

