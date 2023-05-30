'Best Classic Slice Out There': Riverside's Greenwich Pizzeria Draws Diners From Near, Far

Greenwich Pizzeria, located at 1072 East Putnam Avenue in Riverside, offers dozens of specialty pies, salads, and create-your-own dishes using “only fresh ingredients,” its website states.

The eatery offers the "best classic slice out there," according to a Yelp review by Mike G. of East Brunswick, NJ.

“I eat pizza five days a week and have been to every top pizza place from NJ, NY, and CT to across Europe and Asia,” wrote Jim M. of Stamford, citing Greenwich as the “best” pizza in Southern Connecticut.

“The pies here are fantastic thin crust with a similar style to the New Haven Apizza that always dominates America's top pizza reviews.”

But what really shows the far reach of Greenwich, Jim noted, is that “If I don't stop my car while driving by, my dog growls at me.”

Plenty more (two-legged) diners agree with Jim’s assessment of the pizzeria, which sits unassumingly near a laundromat and aquarium store.

Marie S. of New York wrote that the slices she had at Greenwich Pizzeria exceeded her expectations, as they were just as good as the ones she had in Naples, Italy.

“It was (as) if someone from Italy flew a pizza across the Atlantic & it landed on my front door,” she said. “Insane!”

Annalisa of Milwaukee similarly said that it was “honestly the best pizza I have had outside of Italy after living in New York for years.”

In addition to their red and white specialty pizzas, Greenwich allows guests to create their own pie, or take a pick of their salads and appetizers, which have also had their fair share of good reviews.

One of the stars of the eatery’s menu, it seems, is the garlic knots.

“The garlic knots are so damn good and garlicky,” one Yelp reviewer wrote, with another one written soon after echoing, saying that the garlic knots are “the best.”

Port Chester resident Tanya C. confessed that the pizza at Greenwich Pizzeria is so delicious, she hasn’t been able to stop ordering.

“This is my third time ordering from Greenwich Pizza this week,” she wrote.

“I’m obsessed.”

Greenwich Pizzeria is open seven days a week and offers catering. For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenwich and receive free news updates.