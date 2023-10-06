6 CT Billionaires Hit Forbes 400 Richest List, 5 Call Fairfield County Home

The same goes for Connecticut where six billionaires made the list, including one who fell off last year's list only to return this year when another, Stephen Mandel Jr. of Greenwich, didn't meet the required cutoff of $2.9 billion in money.

So who are the richest in the state that can rub elbows with the high and mighty?

This year's six include top-ranked from the richest in America:

No. 37 nationally, No. 1 in CT: Steve Cohen, of Greenwich, has a net worth is $19.8 billion. He founded Point72 Asset Management, a $26 billion hedge fund firm, and is the owner of the New York Mets.

For years he ran SAC Capital, one of the most successful hedge funds ever, but had to shut it down after the firm pleaded guilty to insider trading which cost him $1.8 billion in penalties.

He has given $1 billion to philanthropic causes.

No. 42 nationally, No. 2 in CT: Ray Dalio, of Greenwich, No. is worth $15.4 billion, down from $19.1 billion last year. He is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $150 billion.

Dalio grew up in a middle-class Long Island family and started trading stocks when he was just 12, getting tips from golfers he caddied for.

According to Forbes, he has donated more than $1 billion to philanthropic causes.

No. 176 nationally, No. 3 in CT (Tie): Todd Boehly of Darien, is worth $6 billion up from $5.3 billion last year. He co-founded the holding company Eldridge, after building Guggenheim Partners' credit business.

Boehly, who holds a stake in the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, has grown Eldridge into a diverse conglomerate with investments including Bruce Springsteen's song rights.

There was no information available regarding his philanthropic giving.

No. 176 nationally, No. 4 in CT (Tie): Karen Pritzker, of Branford in New Haven County, is worth $6 billion, up from $5.7 billion last year. She is one of 11 Pritzker heirs. Her grandfather built industrial conglomerate Marmon and Hyatt hotels.

She invested in public companies like Apple, as well as hundreds of private biotech firms.

Her Seedlings Foundation, which is one of the top-giving foundations in the state, supports the physical and mental health of children.

No. 304 nationally, No. 5 in CT: Brad Jacobs, of Greenwich, is worth $3.7 billion. His fortune comes from XPO Logistics, a commercial trucking company, according to Forbes.

Jacobs created XPO Logistics, now XPO, in 2011 and serves as chairman.

In the 1990s he consolidated rural trash hauling, building United Waste, and then flipped it to Waste Management for $1.9 billion.

He also built United Rentals into the biggest heavy equipment rental company in the world.

No information was available regarding his philanthropic endeavors.

No. 366 nationally, No. 6 in CT: Vincent McMahon, of Greenwich, is worth $2.7 billion. His fortune comes from the entertainment industry and TKO Holdings, owner of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

According to Forbes, McMahon grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina and joined his father's small wrestling company in 1972.

McMahon purchased the business 10 years later, and over the years transformed it into a global phenomenon,

His foundation has gifted money to the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford and the Breast Cancer Alliance.

Click here to read the entire Forbes story.

