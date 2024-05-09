5 Teens Nabbed In Greenwich Car Theft, 1 Charged As Adult

Alex Gutama, age 18, of Danbury, and four juveniles were arrested by Greenwich Police on Wednesday, May 8.

According to Capt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police multiple Greenwich officers were detailed in the area of 1 Scott Road on the report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived the vehicle was leaving the property along with two other vehicles, fleeing behind, Slusarz said.

Eventually, all three vehicles were disabled, and the occupants fled from officers in two different directions.

After two hours and two foot pursuits, the five teens, including Gutama, were captured and charged.

Gutama was charged with:

Risk of injury to a child

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering with officer/resisting

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 22.

The other four were charged as juveniles.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

