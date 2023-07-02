These Restaurants Named Best In Town Of Fairfield, Report Says

The best of the town of Fairfield's many dining options, including casual dining and high-end options, has been revealed, thanks to the online family travel resource, Family Destinations Guide.

Topping the charts is Barcelona Wine Bar, located on Black Rock Turnpike. The eatery has five Connecticut locations, but it still made the list as the editor's choice for its atmosphere, plentiful tapas, and a variety of charcuterie options.

Unsurprisingly given the eatery's name, the menu is complete with an extensive wine list, even offering wine flights so diners can sample multiple vintages.

Following just behind Barcelona in the rankings is Centro Ristorante & Bar, an Italian eatery on Post Road (Route 1) offering brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Centro serves up plenty of Italian classics as well as some American-ized offerings to keep everyone happy. Dishes include Rigatoni Alla Vodka, thin-crust Margherita pizza, a "California" burger, and a grilled chicken cobb salad.

Family Destinations Guide praises the restaurant's cuisine and the "cozy" atmosphere.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, located on Commerce Drive, came in at the number three position for its famed Neapolitan-style pizza.

Its coal-fired pizzas come with a variety of toppings, all made in a classic New Haven style, have made the eatery a Fairfield standby.

Thirteen other restaurants made the cut, consisting of the following:

Colony Grill

Circle Diner

Mancuso’s Restaurant & Bar

Mecha Noodle Bar

Craft 260

Flipside Burgers & Bar

Taj Indian Cuisine

Bodega Taco Bar

Little Goose Café

Brick Walk Tavern

The Sinclair

Molto

Click here to read the full list from Family Destinations Guide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.