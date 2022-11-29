Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup

Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut.

Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.

Christian Pulisic scored the game's lone goal for Team USA against Iran. It came in the first round.

The USA now plays in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

During his stint with Fairfield University, Turner had a .793 save percentage with a 0.98 goals against average, according to the university.

Turner, who grew up in Park Ridge, New Jersey, then went on to play for the New England Revolution before earning his spot on the USA Men's National Team.

This most recent shutout is not unusual for Turner, who leads all US Men's National Team goalies for the most clean sheets through their first 20 appearances in international matches, according to US Soccer.

