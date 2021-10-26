Ex-Patriots Player Patrick Chung Tweets 'Best Day Of My Life,' Charged With Assault, Battery

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family member, multiple news reports say.

The 34-year-old athlete, who also played for the New England Patriots, was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday following the incident outside of a Milton, Massachusetts home Monday, Oct. 5, CBS 4 in Boston reports.

Chung on Monday posted the following tweet:

A police report obtained by the news outlet says Chung pushed a woman, causing her to fall the ground, and hit her in her face with an open hand.

Chung's defense attorney told CBS4 that he is an "upstanding member of the community” and looks forward to "being able to set the record straight with respect to what actually occurred." The attorney also said Chung was the victim, not the aggressor.

In August 2019, Chung was indicted for possession of cocaine in New Hampshire.

