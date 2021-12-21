Two Fairfield County Schools Enter 'Lock-In' During Bank Robbery Investigation

Two schools in Fairfield County entered their lock-in/lock-out protocols while police investigated a reported bank robbery and Lyft carjacking in the area.

Police investigators in Bridgeport were called to the Webster Bank on Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, where there was a report of a robbery by a suspect who proceeded to flee in a stolen Lyft vehicle.

The suspect reportedly later caused a crash on Thorme Street. No suspects have been identified and no injuries have been reported.

As a result of the investigation, the Bridgeport School District temporarily placed the Madison Elementary School and the Blackham School to go into their lock-in/lock-out protocol as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.