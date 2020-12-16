New Update: Fairfield County Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Fairfield County schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:
- Bethel Public School District, closed
- Bridgeport School District, closed
- Brookfield School District, closed
- Danbury Public School District, closed
- Fairfield Public School District, closed
- Greenwich School District, closed
- Monroe Public Schools in remote learning through Wednesday, Dec. 23
- New Canaan Public School District, closed
- Newtown School District, closed
- Norwalk School District, closed
- Ridgefield School District, closed
- Shelton Public School District, closed
- Stamford Public School District, distance learning only
- Stratford School District, remote learning only
- Trumbull Public School District, closed
- Westport School District, closed
