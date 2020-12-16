New Update: Fairfield County Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Fairfield County schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

Bethel Public School District, closed

Bridgeport School District, closed

Brookfield School District, closed

Danbury Public School District, closed

Fairfield Public School District, closed

Greenwich School District, closed

Monroe Public Schools in remote learning through Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Canaan Public School District, closed

Newtown School District, closed

Norwalk School District, closed

Ridgefield School District, closed

Shelton Public School District, closed

Stamford Public School District, distance learning only

Stratford School District, remote learning only

Trumbull Public School District, closed

Westport School District, closed

