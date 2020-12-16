Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Schools

New Update: Fairfield County Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

Daily Voice
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The following Fairfield County schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

  • Bethel Public School District, closed
  • Bridgeport School District, closed
  • Brookfield School District, closed
  • Danbury Public School District, closed
  • Fairfield Public School District, closed
  • Greenwich School District, closed
  • Monroe Public Schools in remote learning through Wednesday, Dec. 23
  • New Canaan Public School District, closed
  • Newtown School District, closed
  • Norwalk School District, closed
  • Ridgefield School District, closed
  • Shelton Public School District, closed
  • Stamford Public School District, distance learning only
  • Stratford School District, remote learning only
  • Trumbull Public School District, closed
  • Westport School District, closed
This story will be updated with additional school announcements. Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.