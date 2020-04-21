Fairfield County High Schools Well-Represented In U.S. News Rankings

Fairfield County is well-represented in brand-new U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools National Rankings.

Weston High School is ranked second within Connecticut and No. 202 in the nation.

It's followed by:

Darien High School (third in Connecticut, 214th in nation)

Staples High School (fourth in Connecticut, 279th in nation)

New Canaan High School (fifth in Connecticut, 282nd in nation)

Greenwich High School (seventh in Connecticut, 427th in nation)

Ridgefield High School (ninth in Connecticut, 516th in nation)

Wilton High School (11th in Connecticut, 537th in nation)

Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford ranked first within Connecticut.

To see where other schools in Fairfield County were ranked, click here.

