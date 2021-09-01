COVID-19: Students Quarantined In CT School District After Confirmed Cases

Students in one of Connecticut’s largest school district have been forced to quarantine following newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A total of 18 New Haven students have entered quarantine due to being close contacts following at least three confirmed cases of the virus, the district announced.

This week, the New Haven School District reported that there were positive COVID-19 cases recorded at the Davis Street Magnet School, Edgewood Magnet School, and Beecher Magnet School.

In total, nine students are in quarantine at Davis, six at Beecher, and three at Edgewood due to their potential exposure to the positive cases.

