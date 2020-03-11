COVID-19: Student Tests Positive At Fairfield County Private School

A student at a Fairfield County private school has become the latest to test positive for COVID-19, forcing his class to temporarily transition to remote learning.

Irene Maier, the school nurse at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, said that the faculty was alerted on Monday, Nov. 2 that a student has received a confirmed positive case on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The student who tested positive is currently isolating, and the school has four certified contact tracers determining who may have been exposed to the virus.

As a result of the positive case, the entire ninth grade was told to stay home on Monday in a provisional quarantine until they can identify anyone who potentially had close contact with the student.

Maier said that once contact tracing is complete, any student or employee who may have had close contact will be notified and provided additional directions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.